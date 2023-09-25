News & Insights

BOJ's Ueda: Must keep easy policy to sustainably hit price goal

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

September 25, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

OSAKA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the central bank must maintain ultra-easy monetary policy since sustainable achievement of its 2% inflation target was not yet in sight.

"We're seeing some signs of change in corporate wage- and price-setting behaviour. But there is very high uncertainty on whether these changes will broaden," Ueda said in a speech to business leaders in the western Japanese city of Osaka.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.