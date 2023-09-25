BOJ's Ueda: Must keep easy policy to sustainably hit price goal

OSAKA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the central bank must maintain ultra-easy monetary policy since sustainable achievement of its 2% inflation target was not yet in sight.

"We're seeing some signs of change in corporate wage- and price-setting behaviour. But there is very high uncertainty on whether these changes will broaden," Ueda said in a speech to business leaders in the western Japanese city of Osaka.

