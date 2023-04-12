BOJ's Ueda: Must focus more on risk of missing price goal

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank must pay more attention to the risk of failing to meet its 2% inflation target with premature monetary tightening, rather than being behind the curve in combating too-high price growth.

While other countries are experiencing elevated inflation, the situation is "quite different" in Japan, Ueda said in Japan's G7 chair briefing with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki in Washington.

