BOJ's Ueda: Important for FX to move stably, reflect fundamentals

September 25, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

OSAKA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday it was important for currency rates to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals.

"We will keep an watchful eye out on the impact currency moves have on economic and price developments, working closely with the government," he said in a meeting with business leaders in the western Japan city of Osaka.

