News & Insights

BOJ's Ueda: FX volatility among side effects of yield curve control

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

November 07, 2023 — 08:02 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that excess volatility in financial markets, including for currency rates, is among the side effects of its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

"It's desirable for currency rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals," Ueda told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker whether he saw sharp yen falls as a side effect of the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.