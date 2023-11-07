BOJ's Ueda: FX volatility among side effects of yield curve control

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that excess volatility in financial markets, including for currency rates, is among the side effects of its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

"It's desirable for currency rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals," Ueda told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker whether he saw sharp yen falls as a side effect of the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.

