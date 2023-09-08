News & Insights

BOJ's Ueda: Could end negative rates if inflation goal forseeable -Yomiuri

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

September 08, 2023 — 05:14 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank could end negative interest rates if it judges that achievement of its 2% inflation target becomes possible, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday.

The central bank could have enough data by year-end to determine whether it can end negative rates, Ueda said in an interview with the paper conducted on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

