News & Insights

US Markets

BOJ's Ueda: Achievement of inflation target not yet in sight

Credit: REUTERS/Carla Carniel

February 29, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

By Leika Kihara

SAO PAULO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday it was too early to conclude that sustained achievement of the central bank's 2% inflation target can be foreseen, stressing the need to scrutinise more data on the wage outlook.

"I don't think we are there yet," Ueda told a news conference after attending the G20 finance leaders' meeting in Sao Paulo, when asked whether achievement of the price goal was already in sight.

"We need to confirm whether a positive wage-inflation cycle would kick off and strengthen," Ueda said, adding that companies' annual wage negotiations with unions later this month would be crucial in making the judgment.

Ueda also said there was no change to the BOJ's view that Japan was on track for a moderate economic recovery with consumption likely to increase on expectations of higher wages.

With inflation having exceeded 2% for well over a year, many market players expect the BOJ to end its negative interest-rate policy either in March or April.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.