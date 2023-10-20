BOJ's Ueda vows to 'patiently' maintain ultra-loose policy

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the central bank will "patiently" maintain ultra-loose monetary policy to achieve its 2% inflation target in a stable manner.

He also said the BOJ will stand ready to "respond nimbly" to changes in economic, price and financial developments.

Ueda made the remarks in a speech delivered to an annual meeting of trust associations.

