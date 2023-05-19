BOJ's Ueda vows to maintain easy policy given economic uncertainty

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the central bank will patiently maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy given "very high" uncertainty over the economic outlook.

"The cost of prematurely shifting policy, and nipping the bud towards achieving 2% inflation, is extremely large," Ueda said in a speech at a seminar. "It's appropriate to take time judging (when to) tweak ultra-easy policy toward a future exit."

