BOJ's Ueda flags shift in corporate pricing, upward inflation bias

June 08, 2023 — 09:02 pm EDT

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the country's corporate price-setting behaviour was showing changes that could work to push up inflation more than expected.

Japan's core consumer inflation hit 3.4% in April, exceeding the BOJ's 2% target for over a year, as companies continued to pass on rising raw material costs to households.

The BOJ currently expects core consumer inflation to slow below the central bank's 2% target in the latter half of the current fiscal year, Ueda said.

"But there is various uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook. What's important is corporate price-setting behaviour, which is somewhat overshooting expectations," he said.

This year's outcome of annual wage negotiations between companies and unions also led to strong rises in pay, Ueda said.

