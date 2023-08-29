News & Insights

BOJ's Tamura: Sustained achievement of price goal 'clearly in sight'

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

August 29, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

KUSHIRO, Japan, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura said on Wednesday a sustained, stable achievement of the bank's 2% inflation target is now "clearly in sight".

"I'm hoping that around January through March next year, we will have further clarity" on whether Japan can sustainably meet the bank's inflation target through wage and price data available by then, Tamura said a speech to business leaders in Kushiro, northern Japan.

