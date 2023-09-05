BOJ's Takata: signs of change in Japan's deflationary mindset

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata said on Wednesday he saw early signs of change in the public's long-held perception that wages and inflation won't rise much.

"Personally, I believe Japan's economy is finally seeing early signs of achieving the BOJ's 2% inflation target," Takata said in a speech.

