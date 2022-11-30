BOJ's Noguchi: Must keep ultra-low rates to sustainably hit price goal

November 30, 2022 — 08:38 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters

AKITA, Japan, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi said on Thursday the central bank must keep interest rates ultra-low as the country has yet to achieve the bank's 2% inflation target in a sustainable fashion.

"While not as much as other countries, Japan's consumer prices have risen sharply. This increase is driven mostly by rising imported goods prices," Noguchi said in a speech to business leaders in Akita, northern Japan.

"What's more important in deciding monetary policy is trend inflation based on domestic macro-economic factors, which remains at low levels," he said.

