BOJ's Noguchi: Must keep ultra-low rates to sustainably hit price goal

AKITA, Japan, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi said on Thursday the central bank must keep interest rates ultra-low as the country has yet to achieve the bank's 2% inflation target in a sustainable fashion.

"While not as much as other countries, Japan's consumer prices have risen sharply. This increase is driven mostly by rising imported goods prices," Noguchi said in a speech to business leaders in Akita, northern Japan.

"What's more important in deciding monetary policy is trend inflation based on domestic macro-economic factors, which remains at low levels," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.