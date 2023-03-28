BOJ's new deputy governors to appear in parliament

Adds information on timing of deputy governors' appearances in parliament

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's two new deputy governors will appear in parliamentary debates on Wednesday for the first time since they took office last week, a lower house lawmaker said.

The two new deputy governors, Shinichi Uchida and Ryozo Himino, will appear in the lower house financial affairs committee from 0140 to 0220 GMT and from 0400 to 0440 GMT respectively, a parliament staff member said.

Outgoing governor Haruhiko Kuroda will also appear in the committee debates, the lawmaker said.

