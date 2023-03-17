BOJ's Kuroda: Room to deepen negative rates further

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

March 17, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there was room to cut interest rates further into negative territory, but could not comment on by how much.

Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends in April, made the comment in parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.