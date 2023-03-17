BOJ's Kuroda: Room to deepen negative rates further

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there was room to cut interest rates further into negative territory, but could not comment on by how much.

Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends in April, made the comment in parliament.

