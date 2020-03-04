BOJ's Kuroda warns that hit to economy from virus could be big

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank must be mindful of the risk that the damage to the economy from the coronavirus outbreak could be quite big.

Japan's economy had been expected to recover in January-March, but the spread of the epidemic has hurt exports and consumption through a decline in Chinese tourists, Kuroda told parliament.

"We will carefully watch economic and market developments, and take appropriate action," he said.

