BOJ's Kuroda warns second-round effect of COVID-19 may dent economic growth

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said there was a risk the second-round effects of the coronavirus pandemic may push down the country's economy "considerably".

"It is essential to maintain Japan's financial system stability and accommodative financial conditions" to combat lingering risks to the economic outlook, Kuroda said in an online seminar on Friday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.