BOJ's Kuroda warns second-round effect of COVID-19 may dent economic growth

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said there was a risk the second-round effects of the coronavirus pandemic may push down the country's economy "considerably".

"It is essential to maintain Japan's financial system stability and accommodative financial conditions" to combat lingering risks to the economic outlook, Kuroda said in an online seminar on Friday.

