BOJ's Kuroda warns of uncertain economic fallout from Ukraine crisis

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday warned that there was "very high uncertainty" over the impact the Ukraine crisis could have on Japan's economy through market moves and rising commodity prices.

"Japan's economy is recovering as a trend, although there are some signs of weakness," Kuroda said in a speech delivered to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's branch managers.

