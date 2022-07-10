BOJ's Kuroda warns of high economic uncertainty, repeats easy policy bias

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank was closely watching the impact currency moves could have on the economy, warning of "very high uncertainty" on the outlook due to rising commodity prices.

"We won't hesitate to take additional monetary easing steps as necessary" with an eye on risks, Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's branch managers.

Kuroda also repeated the BOJ's policy guidance that the bank expects short- and long-term interest rate targets to "move at current or lower levels."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.