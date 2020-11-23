BOJ's Kuroda warns of banking sector risks from COVID-19

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country's financial stability could be disrupted if the damage to commercial banks' profits from COVID-19 persisted.

"The outlook for Japan's economy and prices is highly uncertain with risks skewed to the downside," Kuroda said in semiannual testimony to parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

