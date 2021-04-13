BOJ's Kuroda vows to keep eye on policy side-effects

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would "carefully guide" monetary policy, watching the impact including side-effects of prolonged easing.

"I will guide monetary policy appropriately to bring inflation closer to the 2% target or achieve the price goal as early as possible," Kuroda told the upper house financial committee.

