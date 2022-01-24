BOJ's Kuroda vows easy policy, aware of early inflation risk

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda vowed on Tuesday to keep monetary policy ultra-loose and said the central bank was mindful of the risk inflation could shoot up before wages begin to rise.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida blamed recent rising prices in Japan on global commodity inflation, stressing the need to boost wages and household income to achieve solid economic growth.

"It's desirable to create an environment in which companies can pass on rising costs and raise wages, so that increasing consumption spurs economic growth and inflation," Kishida told parliament on Tuesday.

The remarks came after an opposition lawmaker grilled the pair in parliament, saying rising raw material prices could be stoking "bad inflation" in Japan in which wages fail to gain enough to make up for the rising cost of living for households.

The premier said it was hard to draw a line on what constituted "good" or "bad" inflation, and declined to say when Japan could achieve the type of inflation considered desirable.

BOJ's Kuroda said he did not think Japan was experiencing an "abnormally" weak yen that was pushing up import costs excessively.

"The BOJ will continue its ultra-easy policy so improvements in corporate profits and the economy prop up wages and gradually accelerate consumer inflation," Kuroda said.

"We remain vigilant to the risk prices may shoot up before wages begin to rise, or how (rising raw material costs) could hurt smaller firms. We must keep an eye out on these risks, while maintaining our current easy monetary policy," he said.

Kishida has been piling pressure on firms to raise wages as part of efforts to prop up growth and distribute more wealth to households. He has called for uniform wage hikes of 3% or more from companies that have been profitable.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill and Richard Pullin)

