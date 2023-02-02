BOJ's Kuroda sees wages rising 'quite significantly'

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he expected wages to rise "quite significantly", boosted by improvements in the economy and a tightening job market.

But he told parliament the central bank must maintain ultra-loose monetary policy to support the economy, and create an environment in which companies can increase wages.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

