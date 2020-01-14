BOJ's Kuroda says won't hesitate to ease further if needed

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank would not hesitate to ease further while making policy adjustments as necessary to achieve its 2% inflation target, as risks from overseas economies remain large.

Kuroda also said consumer inflation, which is hovering around 0.5%, would accelerate towards the 2% target given a positive output gap and rises in inflation expectations. But it will be affected for the time being by declines in oil prices, he added.

Kuroda made the remarks in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

