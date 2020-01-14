BOJ's Kuroda says won't hesitate to ease further if needed

Contributor
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank would not hesitate to ease further while making policy adjustments as necessary to achieve its 2% inflation target, as risks from overseas economies remain large.

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank would not hesitate to ease further while making policy adjustments as necessary to achieve its 2% inflation target, as risks from overseas economies remain large.

Kuroda also said consumer inflation, which is hovering around 0.5%, would accelerate towards the 2% target given a positive output gap and rises in inflation expectations. But it will be affected for the time being by declines in oil prices, he added.

Kuroda made the remarks in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2731))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More