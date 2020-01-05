US Markets

BOJ's Kuroda says will guide policy carefully with eye on Iran tensions

Takahiko Wada Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would conduct monetary policy "carefully" while scrutinising overseas economic risks, such as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

"Conditions regarding the U.S.-China trade tensions and geopolitical risks are such that we can't have any preset idea on how things could unfold," Kuroda said in brief remarks at a New Year's gathering of commercial bankers.

