BOJ's Kuroda says weak yen may be hurting households more than before

Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
A weak yen may be hurting Japan's household income more than before, by pushing up the cost of living, central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.

Overall the weak currency continues to help boost economic growth, however, Kuroda, the governor of the Bank of Japan, added in a speech.

"For Japan, the benefits of a yen decline generally exceed the costs," he said.

