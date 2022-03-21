BOJ's Kuroda says premature to debate exit from easy policy, ETF buying

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it was premature to debate an exit from ultra-loose policy including how to whittle down its massive holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF).

"Given recent price developments, we need to patiently maintain our powerful monetary easing. That means we're not in a stage to comment on an exit strategy including the fate of our ETF holdings," Kuroda told parliament.

