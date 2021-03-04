BOJ's Kuroda says must buy ETFs flexibly

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank must make its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) flexible, and will look at ways to enhance flexibility at a review of its policy tools in March.

Speaking in parliament, Kuroda also said the BOJ had not reached a conclusion yet on whether to widen the implicit band under which 10-year government bond yields move around its 0% target.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

