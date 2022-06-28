BOJ's Kuroda says monetary policy will remain accommodative

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's monetary policy will remain accommodative as the economy has not been affected much by the global inflationary trend, its governor Haruhiko Kuroda was quoted as saying in a video recording of a seminar released on Wednesday.

Japan's 15-year experience of deflation has made firms very cautious of raising prices and wages, Kuroda said in a panel discussion in Basel held on June 26, according to the recording released by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

