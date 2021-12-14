BOJ's Kuroda says inflation may approach 2% through 'various channels'

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the country's consumer inflation may approach 2% through various channels, reflecting recent increases in raw material costs.

But he said the central bank would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy to ensure any rise in prices would be accompanied by higher wages and a recovery in the economy.

"I don't think Japan's economy is in a state of stagflation," Kuroda told parliament.

