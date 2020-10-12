BOJ’s Kuroda Says Central Bank Will Start CBDC Experiments in Spring: Report
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that the central bank will begin experiments on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the spring, Reuters reported.
- The experiments will seek to determine requirements and principles for the issuance of a potential digital yen.
- Kuroda also made clear his preparedness to impose added monetary easing steps, saying the BOJ still has tools at its disposal to fight the economic effects of the pandemic.
- Last week, South KoreaÃ¢ÂÂs central bank also said recently it will run trials of a CBDC during 2021, though it hasnÃ¢ÂÂt decided if a launch will follow.
- ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs digital yuan is already in extensive testing, with the deputy governor of the PeopleÃ¢ÂÂs Bank calling this weekend for its launch to be accelerated.
