Cryptocurrencies

BOJ’s Kuroda Says Central Bank Will Start CBDC Experiments in Spring: Report

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that the central bank will begin experiments on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the spring, Reuters reported.

  • The experiments will seek to determine requirements and principles for the issuance of a potential digital yen.
  • Kuroda also made clear his preparedness to impose added monetary easing steps, saying the BOJ still has tools at its disposal to fight the economic effects of the pandemic.
  • Last week, South KoreaÃ¢ÂÂs central bank also said recently it will run trials of a CBDC during 2021, though it hasnÃ¢ÂÂt decided if a launch will follow.
  • ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs digital yuan is already in extensive testing, with the deputy governor of the PeopleÃ¢ÂÂs Bank calling this weekend for its launch to be accelerated.

Also read: Federal Reserve, 6 Other Central Banks Set Out Core Digital Currency Principles

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Crypto Funds Could Be Poised to Outperform Traditional Funds

    Off the Chain Capital, CIO, Brian Estes joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how crypto funds could be poised to outperform traditional funds.

    Sep 29, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular