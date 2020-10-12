BOJ’s Kuroda Says Central Bank Will Start CBDC Experiments in Spring: Report

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that the central bank will begin experiments on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the spring, Reuters reported.

The experiments will seek to determine requirements and principles for the issuance of a potential digital yen.

Kuroda also made clear his preparedness to impose added monetary easing steps, saying the BOJ still has tools at its disposal to fight the economic effects of the pandemic.

Last week, South KoreaÃ¢ÂÂs central bank also said recently it will run trials of a CBDC during 2021, though it hasnÃ¢ÂÂt decided if a launch will follow.

ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs digital yuan is already in extensive testing, with the deputy governor of the PeopleÃ¢ÂÂs Bank calling this weekend for its launch to be accelerated.

