BOJ's Kuroda says any recovery to be modest as pandemic weighs

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned that any recovery in the country's economy will be modest due to lingering caution over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Services consumption will remain under pressure for the time being due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections since last autumn," Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the BOJ's branch managers.

