BOJ's Kuroda calls for coexistence of CBDC and other forms of money

March 28, 2023 — 12:03 am EDT

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday called for the need to have central bank digital currencies (CBDC) coexist with various other forms of money to offer the public a safe digital payment system.

"Ensuring the coexistence of CBDC with various other forms of money ... is something that we need to and will in fact achieve in the future," Kuroda said in a speech delivered to a seminar on financial technology.

