BOJ's Kuroda brushes aside chance of policy framework review

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday stressed the need to maintain ultra-low interest rates and brushed aside the chance of reviewing the bank's monetary policy framework, an idea recently proposed by one of its nine board members.

"It's therefore premature to discuss specifics about our monetary policy framework," he said.

Kuroda made the comment in parliament, when asked about BOJ board member Naoki Tamura's recent remarks that the central bank should review its monetary policy framework and tweak its massive stimulus programme depending on the outcome.

Kuroda added that the BOJ would debate an exit strategy from ultra-loose policy when achievement of 2% inflation comes into sight, and communicate its plan to markets at an appropriate timing.

The BOJ's aggressive bond buying to defend the yield cap has been criticised by investors as draining bond market liquidity and distorting the shape of the yield curve.

With inflation and global bond yields creeping up, markets are rife with speculation the BOJ could tweak YCC and allow long-term rates to rise more when Kuroda's term ends in April next year.

"We'll maintain our current (ultra-loose) monetary policy to make it easier for companies to raise wages," Kuroda said, adding that the benefits of the BOJ's stimulus still outweigh the costs.

