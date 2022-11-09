BOJ's Kuroda: Undesirable to raise interest rates now

Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

November 09, 2022 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday it was undesirable to raise interest rates now, as doing so would hurt an economy still in the midst of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact.

"When achievement of our 2% inflation target, accompanied by wage increases, comes into sight, the BOJ can debate an exit strategy from ultra-loose policy and head toward policy normalisation. But we're not at this stage yet," Kuroda told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.