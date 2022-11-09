BOJ's Kuroda: Undesirable to raise interest rates now

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday it was undesirable to raise interest rates now, as doing so would hurt an economy still in the midst of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact.

"When achievement of our 2% inflation target, accompanied by wage increases, comes into sight, the BOJ can debate an exit strategy from ultra-loose policy and head toward policy normalisation. But we're not at this stage yet," Kuroda told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

