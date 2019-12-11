BOJ's Kuroda: Global economy showing bright signs

US Markets

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the global economy is showing bright signs.

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the global economy is showing bright signs.

Speaking at a year-end event for economists, Kuroda said economies in countries such as the United States and China are firm and he expects the global economy will pick up next year.

"The overall global economy is expected to be relatively bright next year," Kuroda said.

He also said that the BOJ would need to pay close attention to climate change and would support dealing with the issue in various forms.

