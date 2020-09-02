BOJ's Kataoka calls for stronger monetary stimulus to battle deflation risk

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday the central bank must buy government bonds aggressively and clarify its readiness to cut interest rates to battle the heightening risk of deflation.

The central bank could also strengthen its policy commitment by pledging to ramp up stimulus if price moves deviate from its 2% inflation target, Kataoka - among the most dovish members of the nine-member board - said in a speech to business leaders in Okinawa, southern Japan.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

