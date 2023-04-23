News & Insights

BOJ's forecasts must be quite strong to consider tweaking YCC-Gov Ueda

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

April 23, 2023 — 11:13 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the central bank's inflation forecasts must be "quite strong and close to 2%" in the coming year to consider tweaking yield curve control.

"At present, trend inflation is exceeding 2% so we must maintain monetary easing," Ueda told parliament. "But when trend inflation is projected to reach 2%, the BOJ must normalise monetary policy," he added.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.