BOJ's forecasts must be quite strong to consider tweaking YCC-Gov Ueda

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the central bank's inflation forecasts must be "quite strong and close to 2%" in the coming year to consider tweaking yield curve control.

"At present, trend inflation is exceeding 2% so we must maintain monetary easing," Ueda told parliament. "But when trend inflation is projected to reach 2%, the BOJ must normalise monetary policy," he added.

