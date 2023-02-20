BOJ's deputy governor says c.bank has tools to end ultra-low rates

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Monday the bank has sufficient operational tools to achieve a smooth exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.

While the BOJ's market operation to defend its yield cap is facing a "difficult" phase, it was appropriate to maintain ultra-loose policy for the time being to ensure Japan sustainably achieves its 2% inflation target, Amamiya said.

The BOJ has various tools it can use when the time comes to end ultra-low interest rates, he told parliament, brushing aside the view held by some market players that the exit from prolonged monetary easing could destabilise markets.

Instead of selling government bonds outright in the market, the BOJ can forgo rolling over bonds that reach maturity to whittle down its huge balance sheet, he said.

"The difficult challenge for the BOJ is to determine whether conditions have fallen in place to exit, and how to communicate (its policy intention) to the market," said Amamiya, whose term as deputy governor ends in March.

Amamiya is nick-named "Mr. BOJ" for masterminding many of the bank's unconventional monetary easing ideas, including Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's massive asset-buying programme and yield curve control (YCC).

His departure, which comes three weeks before that of Kuroda, symbolises an end to their radical monetary experiment that began in 2013 with the launch of the asset-buying programme that aimed to shock the public out of a deflationary mindset.

Japan's consumer prices have been flat or falling since 1999, and slid by 0.1% on average in 2012. With the launch of the stimulus in 2013, BOJ policymakers were trying to get inflation up to 2% in roughly two years.

After the heavy money printing failed to fire up inflation, the BOJ shifted to a policy targeting interest rates with the launch of YCC in 2016.

Amamiya said he still believed the BOJ made the right decision at the time by committing to achieve 2% inflation in "roughly two years" with massive asset purchases.

While inflation has exceeded the BOJ's 2% target, Kuroda has stressed the need to maintain YCC to ensure rising inflation is accompanied by higher wages and solid domestic demand.

But the BOJ has struggled to defend an implicit 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield under YCC, as markets price in the chance of a tweak to ultra-low rates under Kuroda's successor who takes the helm in April.

The government named academic Kazuo Ueda as its pick to become next BOJ governor, a surprise choice that could heighten the chance of an end to its unpopular yield control policy.

