BOJ's Dec meeting summary exposes board rift on depth of policy review

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Bank of Japan policymakers were divided on how far they should go in examining yield curve control with some calling for a comprehensive review of the framework, a summary of opinions voiced at the December rate review showed on Monday.

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers were divided on how far they should go in examining yield curve control with some calling for a comprehensive review of the framework, a summary of opinions voiced at the December rate review showed on Monday.

"The BOJ must conduct a renewed comprehensive assessment on what strategy it should take in achieving its price target," one of the nine BOJ board members was quoted as saying.

Another member, however, said the BOJ did not need to change its yield curve control or its commitment to hit its 2% inflation target, the summary showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters