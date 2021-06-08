BOJ's Amamiya urges banks to speed up LIBOR transition plans

Market players should proceed swiftly with their LIBOR transition plans to avoid disrupting financial markets, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Tuesday.

"If many market participants collectively postpone their decisions on the LIBOR transition, it would not only be socially undesirable but also undermine their own benefits," Amamiya said in a speech.

