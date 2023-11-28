News & Insights

BOJ's Adachi says premature to debate exit from ultra-easy policy

November 28, 2023 — 08:59 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said on Wednesday the country's economy had yet to reach a stage where the central bank could debate an exit from ultra-easy monetary policy.

While inflation could overshoot its projections, the central bank must wait for clear signs that prices and wages would rise in tandem, and keep inflation sustainably at its 2% target, Adachi said in a speech.

"While there may be early signs such positive wage-inflation cycle is emerging, conditions aren't sufficient yet" to debate an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, he said.

"For now, it's appropriate to patiently continue with our monetary easing," Adachi said.

