BOJ won't deploy operation to defend yield target 'frequently', says Gov Kuroda

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank's offer to buy an unlimited amount of government bonds was successful in capping long-term interest rates but not a measure it will deploy frequently.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield slid to as low as 0.2% on Monday after the BOJ offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds of that maturity to defend an implicit 0.25% cap set for its key yield target.

"The recent increase in (JGB yields) was driven more by rising overseas yields and other external factors, rather than factors related to Japan's economy. That's why we took action on Monday," Kuroda told parliament.

"We don't expect to conduct such operation frequently. We'll do this as needed," Kuroda said, stressing the offer to buy unlimited bonds was a "powerful means" not used by other central banks.

Kuroda repeated the BOJ's pledge to keep monetary policy ultra-loose with Japan's inflation distant from its 2% goal.

He also said escalating tensions in Ukraine was a new source of concern as it could hurt global and Japanese economic growth if oil and commodity costs spike further as a result.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

