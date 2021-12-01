BOJ will seek ways to further improve policy framework - board member Suzuki

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki said on Thursday the central bank would continue to seek ways to further improve its monetary policy framework with an eye on the benefits and costs of its stimulus measures.

In a speech, the former commercial banker also said the BOJ must be vigilant to the accumulating side-effects of prolonged easing because maintaining a stable financial system is crucial for monetary policy steps to be effective.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.