BOJ will monitor impact of Ukraine tension on oil moves - Kuroda

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will carefully monitor how escalating tensions in Ukraine could affect oil prices given Japan's heavy reliance on energy imports, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.

Kuroda also told parliament it was desirable for currency rates to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals, adding that recent yen moves were "largely in line with this trend."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

