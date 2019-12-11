BOJ will focus on overseas risks - deputy governor Amamiya

OKAYAMA, Japan, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday the central bank will continue to focus on downside risks to the economy, particularly those from global developments, in guiding monetary policy.

"Downside risks to economic activity and prices, mainly regarding developments in the global economy, will continue to warrant attention," Amamiya said in a speech to business leaders in Okayama, western Japan.

"For the time being, it's appropriate to tilt our monetary policy stance towards additional easing," he said, reiterating that the BOJ stood ready to top up stimulus if the economy risked losing momentum towards hitting the central bank's 2% price target.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

