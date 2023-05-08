News & Insights

BOJ will end yield control when achievement of price goal foreseen -Ueda

May 08, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the central bank will end its yield curve control policy and then start shrinking its balance sheet, once prospects heighten for inflation to sustainably hit its 2% target.

Speaking in parliament, Ueda said Japan's economy was picking up and inflation expectations remain at high levels.

"We're seeing some positive signs in trend inflation, including inflation expectations," the BOJ chief said.

"When we can foresee inflation sustainably and stably meeting our 2% target, we will abandon yield curve control and then move towards shrinking the bank's balance sheet."

Ueda, however, warned of various uncertainties on the outlook such as whether recent strong wage growth will be sustained, and spread to smaller firms.

Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ sets a short-term interest rate target of -0.1% and caps the 10-year bond yield around zero as part of efforts to durably hit its price goal.

