BOJ ups economic view for one Japan region, maintains for eight

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Tuesday raised its assessment for one of the country's nine regions and stuck to its view on the rest, saying they were either expanding or recovering.

"Domestic demand has continued on an uptrend, although exports, production and business sentiment have been affected by a slowdown in overseas economies," the central bank said in a quarterly report analysing the economic conditions of the regional areas of Japan.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.