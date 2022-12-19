BOJ tweaks operational functions of yield curve control

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it will widen the band at which it will allow the 10-year government yield to move around its 0% yield target, as part of fine-tuning measures to address the cost of prolonged monetary easing.

The BOJ also decided to sharply increase the amount of government bond buying, it said in a policy statement.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government bond yield by a unanimous vote.

It also maintained its policy guidance that pledges to ramp up stimulus as needed, and projecting that short- and long-term interest rates will move at "current or lower levels."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.