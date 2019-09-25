BOJ trims purchases of 5-10 year JGBs by 30 billion yen

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Thursday it will reduce the amount of government bonds it purchases from Friday.

The BOJ will reduce its purchase of JGBs with 5-10 years to maturity by 30 billion yen ($278.6 million), to 350 billion yen from 380 billion yen previously.

On Sept. 20, the central bank announced a trimming of the purchase size for this maturity range by 20 billion yen.

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Sept. 19 but signalled the chance of expanding stimulus as early as its next policy meeting in October by issuing a stronger warning against overseas risks.

($1 = 107.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))

