BOJ trims JGB purchases one day after signalling chance of easing in Oct

Stanley White Reuters
TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it will reduce the amount of government bonds it purchases from next week.

The BOJ will reduce its purchase of JGBs with 5-10 years to maturity to 380 billion yen from 400 billion yen previously.

The central bank will cut purchases of debt in the 10-25 year zone to 120 billion yen from 140 billion yen. It will also trim purchases of JGBs with 25-40 years to maturity to 30 billion yen from 40 billion yen previously.

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday but signalled the chance of expanding stimulus as early as its next policy meeting in October by issuing a stronger warning against overseas risks.

